'Yokozuna, Big Show, Andre The Giant': 6 heaviest WWE wrestlers in history
Image: WWE.com
King Kong Bundy was known to be one of the heaviest wrestlers in WWE at 458 pounds during his time.
Image: WWE.com
Earthquake, who passed away due to bladder cancer at the age of just 42 years, weighed 468 pounds at his heaviest.
Image: WWE.com
Although the Big Show's weight has decreased substantially in recent times, he did weigh about 537 pounds at his heaviest.
Image: WWE.com
Viscera, who was nicknamed the 'World's Largest Love Machine,' weighed over 500 pounds at his heaviest.
Image: WWE.com
Andre The Giant was dubbed as 'The 8th Wonder of the World' due to his sheer size. When he was at his heaviest, he weighed over 540 pounds.
Image: WWE.com
Yokozuna is the heaviest wrestler that has ever stepped into the WWE ring, weighing over 600 pounds.
Image: WWE.com