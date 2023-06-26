Saksham nagar
Jun 26 ,2023
Youngest captains to lift ICC ODI World Cup
Image: AP
Image: AP
Former Aussie great Allan Border stands at number five and won the ODI World at the age of 32 years in 1987.
Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd is in 4th place and won the ODI World Cup at the age of 30 years.
Image: Twitter
Indian legend MS Dhoni sits at third spot and won the ODI World Cup for India in the year 2011 at the age of 29.
Image: AP
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting sits at the second spot and won the 2003 ODI World Cup for Australia at the age of 28 years.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Former India skipper Kapil Dev leads the list and lifted the 1983 ODI World Cup at the age of 24 years.
Image: AP
