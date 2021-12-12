Yuvraj Singh Birthday: 5 best innings by 'vintage Yuvi'
Image: AP
Swashbuckling batsman Yuvraj accumulated 139 runs off 122 deliveries during India vs Australia ODI series in 2004 to extend a massive lead of 296 runs in 50 overs
Image: PTI
Yuvraj's brilliant 150 runs off 127 balls during second ODI of three-match series against England went down as one of his finest knocks in one-day cricket
Image: PTI
While battling cough and spitting blood, the star all-rounder amassed a brilliant 113 including 10 boundaries and two sixes to help India beat West Indies by 80 runs
Image: PTI
The talismanic all-rounder dismantled the Aussie bowling line-up with 70 runs off just 30 deliveries to guide India to a daunting target of 188 runs
Image: AP
His six sixes off six sucessive balls from Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup went down as one of the most memorable knocks ever played by Yuvraj
Image: AP