Yuzvendra Chahal poses with 'lungi gang' ahead of RCB vs RR fixture: In Pics
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/ Twitter
The Rajasthan Royals are set to face Royals Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 match on Tuesday. The players added style quotient with black lungi and Pink t-shirt as they travelled to Pune.
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Twitter
Jos Butler and Yuzvendra Chahal who are currently the Orange and Purple cap holders posed for a photo before the journey for Pune began. The Royals social media team captain the image ' Just like Jai-Veeru'.
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Twitter
Jos Buttler also posed with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in Tshirt and Lungi. The image was captioned 'Adipoli Buttler Chettan' , which apparently translates to 'Brother Buttler is looking terrific'.
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Twitter
Kiwi star Daryll Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag can be seen posing with Chahala nd skipper Sanju Samson ahead of their travel to Pune.
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/ Twitter
Rajasthan Royals players were wearing a black lungi as a tribute to their captain and two other players with roots in Kerala.
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Twitter
Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik also shared an image on his Twitter handle in which he is seen posing alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal with the hashtag LungiGang.
Image: Dishant Yagnik/ Twitter