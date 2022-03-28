Zendaya-Andrew Garfield's selfie and other Oscars 2022 unseen moments
Image: Twitter/@AAssembleBR
Simu Liu was seen looking dapper in a red suit as she posed alongside actor Madina Talipbek, who attended the Oscars 2022 in an off-shoulder black gown.
Image: Instagram/@madinatalipbek
Jamie Dornan shared a sweet moment with Andrew Garfield on the red carpet as he planted a kiss on his cheek.
Image: Instagram/@fashion_poise_
The 'Dune' cast reunited at the Oscars 2022 and Jason Momoa shared a picture as he posed next to the movie's director Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.
Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies
Zendaya and Andrew Garfield also clicked an adorable selfie on the red carpet, that has been doing the rounds online.
Image: Instagram/@fashion_poise_
Madina Talipbek posed alongside the 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi, who graced the event with his presence in a smart black suit.
Image: Instagram/@madinatalipbek
Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain was seen sharing a laugh with 'Tick, Tick... Boom' star Andrew Garfield.
Image: Instagram/@fashion_poise_
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for their 'No Time To Die' title track struck a pose with Jason Momoa.
Image: Instagram/@prideofgypsies