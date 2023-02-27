Anjali Negi
Feb 27 ,2023
Zendaya, Jenna Ortega & others arrive in style at SAG Awards red carpet
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
SAG Awards was held on Sunday night (February 26) in Los Angeles. Several celebrities including Zendaya graced the red carpet with their presence.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Dahmer star Evan Peters looked dapper in a tuxedo.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Jenna Ortega wore an off-shoulder black gown for the event.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Elvis actor Austin Butler walked the red carpet donning a wine colour suit.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Angela Bassett made heads turn with her neon yellow netted dress.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Michelle Yeoh smiled for the cameras at the red carpet.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Aubrey Plaza posed with Amy Poehler at the red carpet.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Jamie Lee Curtis looked glamorous in a red gown.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Ke Huy Quan posed at the award event.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Find Out More