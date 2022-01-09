Zendaya: Not just Tom Holland, THESE actors also had a crush on 'Euphoria' star
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
While James McVey is happily married now, he once reportedly had a crush on Zendaya. The guitarist lauded the actor for one of her magazine covers via Twitter.
Image: Instagram/@jamesmcvey
'Holes' actor Khleo Thomas was also one crushing on Zendaya when he congratulated her on her high school graduation. The actor also added he wanted to sit next to her admire her.
Image: Instagram/@khleothomas
The 'Faking It' star Keith Powers was much vocal about his crush on Zendaya as he admitted the same to Galore Magazine.
Image: Instagram/@keithpowers
Back in 2015, Zendaya and Rami Malek exchanged some tweets and complimented each other for their work. Rami Malek also sent Zendaya some love and also gushed over her Teen Choice Awards look.
Image: Instagram/@ramim.malek
YouTuber Nathan Zed made it much clear that he was a fan of Zendaya when she favourited one of his tweets. He also could not stop gushing over the same to his fans.
Image: Instagram/@nathanzed
The 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp announced not once but many times in public that he has a crush on the Euphoria star.
Image: Instagram/@noahschnapp
MCU's Spider-Man, Tom Holland, also had a crush on his co-star. Seemingly he is the only one who won her heart as the two are now reportedly dating.
Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013