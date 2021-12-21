Zendaya: Reasons why Spiderman actor is the queen of hairstyles
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
This hairstyle by Zendya shows her pulling off the braids with culrs towards the end as she poses for her photoshoot for Valentino
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
The Dreadlock braid hairstyle by Zendya show how she nails it with casuals.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
The Messy chignon bun at the top of the head gives a beautiful look and the actor knows it best how to pull it off with her stunning outfits.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
Zendya kept is simple yet trendy with her beachy waves hairstyle on long hair while complimenting it with a yellow dress that has added oomph to her looks.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
The flat hair look tied in a pony gives an elite look to the face and also adds charm to the outfit. The actor donned the look while shooting for Bulgari.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
This long soft curls hairstyle is layered through the ends to give a little bounce and movement which is great for those with round face shapes.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
The American actor styled the dark brown locks into finger Waves as she featured on the cover of Instyle magazine.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya
The actor decided to let her voluminous locks flow freely in the air while giving them a frizzy look at an event.
IMAGE: Instagram/zendaya