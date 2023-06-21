Anjali Negi
Jun 21 ,2023
Zendaya to Beyonce: Stars assemble at Paris fashion show
Image: Twitter
Louis Vuitton's Spring 2024 Menswear show took place in Paris on Tuesday. Several stars marked their attendance including Megan Thee Stallion.
Image: Twitter
Kim Kardashian was seen at the event in digitized camo print athletic-style bra top and leggings.
Image: Twitter
Beyonce wore a yellow suit to the LV fashion show.
Image: Twitter
Zendaya stunned in a glittering set of baggy collared blouse and flared trousers.
Image: Twitter
Lovebirds Rihanna and ASAP rocky sported matching denim-on-denim look.
Image: Twitter
Along with Hollywood celebrities, Asian stars were also snapped at the event. GOT7 Jackson Wang and BamBam posed for the cameras.
Image: Twitter
Korean actor Song Joong-ki wore a blue-and-white checkered suit to the fashion show.
Image: Twitter
NCT Yuta brought out the pastel colours in pink sweater and purple pants.
Image: Twitter
Find Out More