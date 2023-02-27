Anjali Negi
Feb 27 ,2023
Zendaya's SAG Awards looks make heads turn
Image: @badestoutfit/Twitter
Zendaya attended the SAG Awards in Los Angeles last night. The actress walked the red carpet in a a custom silk duchess pink bustier dress.
Image: @badestoutfit/Twitter
Later in the night, She changed into a strapless gown from Giorgio Armani Privé, which had a geometric color-blocked bodice with a silky pink train.
Image: @badestoutfit/Twitter
The Euphoria actress posed with Austin Butler at the event.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
She reunited with her The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield at the awards.
Image: @NINAFEELZ/Instagram
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega also clicked a picture with Zendaya.
Image: @Zendaya_Updated/Instagram
Zendaya presented the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie with Paul Mescal.
Image: @sagawards/Instagram
Find Out More