Zoe Kravitz's movies to watch before 'The Batman'

'Kimi': The recently released American thriller film directed by Steven Soderberg stars Zoe Kravtiz as Angela, who suffers from anxiety and agoraphobia due to a previous assault.
Image: Instagram/ @zoeisabellekravitz
'The Road Within': Directed by Gren Wells, the film comes as a remake of the 2010 German film, 'Vincent Wants to Sea'. It stars Zoe, Robert Sheehan and Dev Patel in pivotal roles.
Image: Instagram/ @theroadwithinmovie
'Good Kill': Zoe was hailed for her role alongside Ethan Hawke and January Jones in this U.S Air Force war drama.
Image: Instagram/ @zoekravitz88
'Crimes of Grindelwald': The film follows Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore as they try to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. It's one of the best fantasy films to date.
Image: Instagram/ @grinderwald_crimes
'Mad Max: Fury Road': The post-apocalyptic action film starred Kravitz as Toast The Knowing, one of Immortan Joe’s four wives.
Image: Instagram/ @dyron_rises
'X-Men: First Class': The film marked Zoe's big break into blockbuster movies. She took on the role of Angel Salvadore, a mutant with dragonfly wings who also possesses acidic saliva.
Image: Instagram/ @dyron_rises
'Divergent': The dystopian science fiction movie starred Zoe as Christina, along with Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ashley Judd and others.
Image: Instagram/ @yepitschristina