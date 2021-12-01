Zoom adds new features for more personal touch; check them out
Image: Google Playstore
Zoom now offers Enhanced slide control where multiple users can control the movement of slides in a presentation
Image: Google Playstore
Hosts can now create different kinds of polls for feedback and insight using the Polling Enhancements feature
Image: Google Playstore
With Attendance Status feature, hosts will be able to view who accepted/declined the meeting invite and who have joined.
Image: Google Playstore
The Additional watermark settings will help users customise their watermark and set the size and placement accordingly
Image: Google Playstore
Zoom will also offer Corporate matching feature for fundraisers along with chat flexibility and enhanced accessibility
Image: Google Playstore