Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 1 Killed, 9 Injured In Shooting, Related Car Crash In Baltimore Suburb

Published 23:49 IST, December 18th 2024

1 Killed, 9 Injured In Shooting, Related Car Crash In Baltimore Suburb

A shooting and related fiery car crash on Tuesday night in a suburban area located in the north of Baltimore killed one person and injured nine

Reported by: Digital Desk
Baltimore shooting and car crash | Image: X/ Screen Grab

Towson: A shooting and related fiery car crash on Tuesday night in a suburban area located in the north of Baltimore killed one person and injured nine, police said.

Gunshots were reported throughout a neighbourhood near where the car ultimately crashed outside a funeral home that appeared to be closed at the time, Baltimore county police chief Robert McCullough said at a news conference.

McCullough provided few details about the circumstances of the shooting but said investigators believe it was targeted and isolated.

It appears that the individuals in this case somehow knew one another and that this incident was intentional and targeted, he said.

Officials didn't provide conditions for the nine victims who were hospitalised. They said it's not yet clear whether all nine were shot.

Some gunshots damaged the funeral home facade, and police received reports of gunshots in other locations as well, officials said. McCullough described the shooting as an ongoing, rolling type of gun situation that led up to the funeral home. The flaming car was found on its side when police responded to reports of gunshots.

Baltimore county executive Johnny Olszewski said his office will provide police and fire investigators with the necessary resources to solve the case.
 

Updated 23:49 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.