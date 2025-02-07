12 Terrorists Killed in Intel-Based Operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Security forces have killed 12 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a statement said.

A security personnel was also killed in the operation on February 5-6 night in the Hasan Khel area of North Waziristan, according to the Pakistan Army's media wing.

It said the operation was conducted based on intelligence regarding the presence of insurgents in the area.

During the operation, security forces effectively targeted the terrorist hideout, resulting in the elimination of 12 insurgents, the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR further said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the dead insurgents, who had been involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as civilians.

The statement also said a clearance operation was ongoing to eliminate the presence of any remaining insurgents in the area.

It said the action reaffirmed Pakistan security forces' determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism.