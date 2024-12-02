Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 12-Year-Old Attacked By Shark While Learning To Surf On Cape Burney Beach In Australia

Published 23:57 IST, December 2nd 2024

12-Year-Old Attacked By Shark While Learning To Surf On Cape Burney Beach In Australia

A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while learning to surf on Cape Burney Beach located South of Geraldton in Western Australia’s midwest.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shark attacks boy learning surfing at Western Australia beach | Image: Freepik

Geraldton: A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while learning to surf on Cape Burney Beach located South of Geraldton in Western Australia’s midwest. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning, when the boy, identified as James Sweetman (12), was with a friend at a surfing academy and was learning to surf. Following the incident, the boy was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where his situation is said to be out of danger.

According to the reports, he had been wading through the water when he stepped on the one-metre-long shark lurking underneath. He felt it wriggle around before the unknown shark species launched onto the back of his thigh.

The shark initially refused to let go as a terrified James tried to swim back to shore. Beachgoers rushed to the boy's aid before he was rushed to Geraldton Health Campus.

Miraculously, James didn't need any stitches and was discharged from hospital hours later.

The City of Greater Geraldton rangers closed Cape Burney Beach to the public for the rest of the day on Sunday.

The beach was reopened on Monday but swimmers were reminded to take caution.

A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokesperson said it was attempting to identify the species of shark.

The incident was one of two shark sightings recorded in Geraldton on the weekend, according to the WA Government's SharkSmart app.

 

Updated 02:03 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.