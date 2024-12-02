12-Year-Old Attacked By Shark While Learning To Surf On Cape Burney Beach In Australia

Geraldton: A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while learning to surf on Cape Burney Beach located South of Geraldton in Western Australia’s midwest. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning, when the boy, identified as James Sweetman (12), was with a friend at a surfing academy and was learning to surf. Following the incident, the boy was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where his situation is said to be out of danger.

According to the reports, he had been wading through the water when he stepped on the one-metre-long shark lurking underneath. He felt it wriggle around before the unknown shark species launched onto the back of his thigh.

The shark initially refused to let go as a terrified James tried to swim back to shore. Beachgoers rushed to the boy's aid before he was rushed to Geraldton Health Campus.

Miraculously, James didn't need any stitches and was discharged from hospital hours later.

The City of Greater Geraldton rangers closed Cape Burney Beach to the public for the rest of the day on Sunday.

The beach was reopened on Monday but swimmers were reminded to take caution.

A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokesperson said it was attempting to identify the species of shark.