13 TTP Terrorists Killed in Major Security Operation in Pakistan After Deadly Attack on Soldiers

Peshawar: As many as 13 terrorists linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by the security forces on Wednesday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

Security forces conducted an operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on the reported presence of TTP militants on December 24-25, according to a statement by the military's media wing.

13 Militants Killed in Operation Following Deadly Attack on Soldiers

A heavy exchange of fire ensued during a recent military operation, resulting in the deaths of 13 militants.

The operation also led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the militants, according to an official statement.

This operation was launched in response to a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Makeen, South Waziristan, which claimed the lives of 16 soldiers on Saturday.