  • 14 Cases Filed Against Pakistan's Ex PM Imran Khan After Violent Protest by His Supporters

Published 17:41 IST, December 5th 2024

14 Cases Filed Against Pakistan's Ex PM Imran Khan After Violent Protest by His Supporters

A report to a Pakistani court revealed 14 cases were filed against Imran Khan in Islamabad after last week's protests, raising the total to 76 in the capital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Imran Khan | Image: AP

Islamabad: A report submitted to a Pakistani court revealed that fourteen new cases were filed against former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad following last week's violent protests by his supporters, bringing the total to 76 cases in the capital.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police provided the details in a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The report revealed that 14 more cases were filed following the November 24 D-Chowk protest, increasing the total cases against him in the federal capital from 62 to 76.

Khan had issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party launched the protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.

Noreen Niazi, one of Khan’s sisters, had filed a petition in the IHC seeking details of cases against him. In response, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prepared details of the ongoing cases against Khan, which the police shared.

After reviewing all the relevant reports and details from various agencies, the court concluded its proceedings and dismissed Noreen's petition.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was toppled through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

(with agency inputs)

Updated 17:41 IST, December 5th 2024

