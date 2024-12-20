Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 2 Journalists Working For Kurdish Media Killed in Clashes in Northern Syria

Published 18:25 IST, December 20th 2024

2 Journalists Working For Kurdish Media Killed in Clashes in Northern Syria

Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were killed Thursday after their vehicle was reportedly targeted by a Turkish drone on a road near the Tishrin Dam.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 journalists working for Kurdish media killed in clashes in northern Syria | Image: AP

Ankara (Turkey): A journalists association says two journalists working for Kurdish media outlets were killed in northern Syria while covering fighting between Turkish-backed fighters and Syrian Kurdish militia.

Turkey-based Dicle-Firat Journalists Association said Friday Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were killed Thursday after their vehicle was reportedly targeted by a Turkish drone on a road near the Tishrin Dam.

Tishrin Dam, located some 90 kilometres east of Aleppo, has been the scene of clashes between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, and the Turkey-backed opposition forces.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

Bianet, a news website dedicated to human rights issues, said Bilgin was a reporter for the Kurdish Hawar News Agency, while Dastan worked as a freelance journalist for the Firat News Agency, which is associated with the militant group, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey considers the SDF a terrorist organisation because its main component is a group aligned to the PKK. The group has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s in pursuit of its objective to secure autonomy for Kurds in the country. (AP) NPK NPK

Updated 18:25 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.