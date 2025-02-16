Search icon
Updated 07:31 IST, February 16th 2025

2 Killed After Small Plane Crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo

A small plane crashed in Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state, killing two people on board.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Small plane crashes in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing two | Image: Social media

Sao Paulo: A small plane crashed Saturday in Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The private aircraft went down in vegetation in the municipality of Quadra, about 160 kilometres from the state capital, Sao Paulo.

Local firefighters said they found two charred bodies. Authorities did not release their identities.

The Brazilian Air Force had recorded 19 airplane accidents this year, five of them fatal, before Saturday's crash.

On February 7, another small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo shortly after taking off from a private airport, killing the pilot and the plane's owner.

An aircraft crash last August in Vinhedo, near Sao Paulo, killed all 72 people on board.

 

Published 07:31 IST, February 16th 2025

