Published 14:24 IST, December 16th 2024
2 Teens Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting At Makeshift Club In Houston
Police in Houston say two teens were killed and four were injured — including a 13-year-old girl — in a shooting at a makeshift club.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Houston: Police in Houston say two teens were killed and four were injured — including a 13-year-old girl — in a shooting at a makeshift club.
Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said officers arriving at the site late Saturday night found “a very hectic scene" with “a large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club.”
Police said Sunday that a 16-year-old male died at the scene and a 14-year-old female died at a hospital and that the injured 13-year-old was in critical condition.
Police have not yet identified a suspect and have asked those who were at the event to call police with any information.
