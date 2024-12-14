5 People Killed As Armed Man Opens Fire Near Migrant Camp In Northern France

Paris: At least five people were tragically killed including two security guards, after an armed man opened firing indiscriminately close to a migrant camp in Northern France. The incident led to a panic-like situation in the area, prompting law enforcement agencies to initiate a probe.

According to the reports, the blood bath unfolded near the beach at Loon Plage, close to Dunkirk, from where small boats regularly set off to Britain.

Police in northern France said a person had turned themselves in Saturday claiming to have killed five people in the Dunkirk area.

The suspect, described as a 22-year-old man, turned himself in at a police station in Ghyvelde, near Dunkirk, later on Saturday. He admitted to carrying out the killings, though authorities have not released further details about the motive. After his arrest, investigators found multiple weapons in his car.

Police quickly responded to the scene, setting up roadblocks and bringing in emergency services, fearing the suspect might have accomplices. The area was flooded with police and soldiers, trying to control the situation. By 7 pm, the region saw a heavy presence of law enforcement as a precautionary measure.

Local officials have not yet revealed the names of the victims or the gunman. Eric Rommel, the Mayor of Loon Plage, confirmed the deaths but said investigations are ongoing.