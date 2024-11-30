Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 7 Terrorists Killed in Anti-Terror Operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published 02:21 IST, December 1st 2024

7 Terrorists Killed in Anti-Terror Operations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 7 militants were killed during a joint operation by security forces, supported by helicopter gunships, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Army Killed 7 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Image: AP-File

Peshawar: At least seven militants were killed on Saturday during a joint operation by security forces, supported by helicopter gunships, targeting militant hideouts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The operation, conducted at the Bakka Khel area in Bannu district, was part of a broader response to the fresh wave of attacks against security forces in the province's southern districts.

Seventeen terrorists were killed on Friday in two separate intelligence-based operations in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

In the Baka Khel area of Bannu, 12 terrorists linked to the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were killed as helicopter gunships targeted their compound. In another operation in the Hasso Khel area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan, five militants were killed.

A significant cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered during the operations, with security forces releasing images of the neutralized militants.

Security forces have deployed reinforcements, and the operations are expected to continue.

Updated 02:21 IST, December 1st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.