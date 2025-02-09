Published 13:28 IST, February 9th 2025
76 Cases of Attack on Hindus in 2 Months: Bangladesh Continues to See Violence Against Minorities, India Demands Action
As per the statement by the MEA, from November 26, 2024, and January 25, 2025, a total of 76 cases have been reported in Bangladesh
Dhaka: The Ministry of External Affairs expressed serious concern over the ring incident of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh while speaking in Lok Sabha revealed that in a matter of two months, as many as 76 cases of attacks targeting Hindus have been filed in the neighbouring country.
As per the statement by the MEA, from November 26, 2024, and January 25, 2025, a total of 76 cases have been reported in Bangladesh. It also stated that with the alarming trend of violence in the South Asian country, since August last year 23 Hindus have been killed and 152 temples have been a target during the violence incident, Singh in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.
The query sought details on "details of cases of harassment caused to Hindus,' 'no- of people injured or dead during attacks,' and many more.
To this, Singh responded by writing, "During the last two months (November 26, 2024 till January 25, 2025), 76 cases of incidents of attacks against Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh."
"Since August reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh."
Further, when asked about actions by the Government of India to protect Hindus and also enhance diplomatic, military or trade and commerce with Bangladesh, the MEA official stated: " Government of India has taken note of the incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. India’s expectations regarding the protection of Hindus and other minorities were reiterated during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh on December 09, 2024. On December 10, 2024, Government of Bangladesh announced in a press briefing that 70 people had been arrested in 88 cases related to attacks against minorities in Bangladesh; police investigations subsequently verified 1254 incidents. The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities closely."
