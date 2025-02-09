76 Cases of Attack on Hindus in 2 Months: Bangladesh Continues to See Violence Against Minorities, India Demands Action

Dhaka: The Ministry of External Affairs expressed serious concern over the ring incident of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh while speaking in Lok Sabha revealed that in a matter of two months, as many as 76 cases of attacks targeting Hindus have been filed in the neighbouring country.

As per the statement by the MEA, from November 26, 2024, and January 25, 2025, a total of 76 cases have been reported in Bangladesh. It also stated that with the alarming trend of violence in the South Asian country, since August last year 23 Hindus have been killed and 152 temples have been a target during the violence incident, Singh in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The query sought details on "details of cases of harassment caused to Hindus,' 'no- of people injured or dead during attacks,' and many more.

To this, Singh responded by writing, "During the last two months (November 26, 2024 till January 25, 2025), 76 cases of incidents of attacks against Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh."

"Since August reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh."