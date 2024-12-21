Search icon
  Albania to Close TikTok For a Year Blaming It For Promoting Violence Among Children

Published 23:42 IST, December 21st 2024



Albania's prime minister said Saturday the government will shut down the video service TikTok for one year, blaming it for inciting violence and bullying, especially among children.

TikTok | Image: Freepik



Albanian authorities held 1,300 meetings with teachers and parents following the stabbing death of a teenager in mid-November by another teen after a quarrel that started on TikTok.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, speaking at a meeting with teachers and parents, said TikTok “would be fully closed for all. ... There will be no TikTok in the Republic of Albania." Rama said the shutdown would begin sometime next year.

It was not immediately clear if TikTok has a contact in Albania. The company did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Albanian children comprise the largest group of TikTok users in the country, according to domestic researchers.

There has been increasing concern from Albanian parents after reports of children taking knives and other objects to school to use in quarrels or cases of bullying promoted by stories they see on TikTok.

TikTok's operations in China, where its parent company is based, are different, “promoting how to better study, how to preserve nature ... and so on,” according to Rama.

Authorities have set up a series of protective measures at schools, starting with an increased police presence, training programs and closer cooperation with parents.

Rama said Albania would follow how the company and other countries react to the one-year shutdown before deciding whether to allow the company to resume operations in Albania.

Not everyone agreed with Rama’s decision to close TikTok.

“The dictatorial decision to close the social media platform TikTok ... is a grave act against freedom of speech and democracy,” said Ina Zhupa, a lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party. “It is a pure electoral act and abuse of power to suppress freedoms.”

Albania holds parliamentary elections next year.

