All Hell Will Break Out If ALL Israeli Hostages Aren't Released by Saturday: Trump Warns Hamas, Threatens to Cancel Ceasefire

Washington: The Gaza ceasefire agreement may be in jeopardy after Hamas has accused Israel of violating the agreement and has also delayed the next release of Israeli hostages. Amid the conflict between the Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump has warned and threatened Hamas that the ceasefire may be cancelled if all the hostages are not released on Saturday.

‘All Hell Will Break Out’: Donald Trump's Ultimatum to Hamas Amid Hostage Release Delay

President Donald Trump says a precarious ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be cancelled if Hamas doesn't release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday.

In comments to reporters as he signed a series of executive orders, Trump said it was ultimately up to Israel. But he warned that all hell is going to break out if the remaining hostages aren't released, and added that he feared many were dead.

Trump also said, however, I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it.

Hamas Delays Hostage Release, Accuses Israel of Violating Agreement

Hamas said Monday it will delay the further release of hostages in the Gaza Strip after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire that now faces its most serious crisis since it began three weeks ago.

Hamas’ said its plan to delay the next hostage release “until further notice” depended on whether Israel “abides by its obligations.” The announcement came as Palestinians and the international community seethed over President Donald Trump’s recent comments that Palestinians from Gaza would not have a right to return under his proposal for the U.S. to take over the war-torn territory.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said on social media that Israel has obstructed key provisions of the ceasefire by not allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, carrying out strikes across the territory and failing to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid. The group later put out a statement calling its planned postponement a “warning signal,” adding that “the door remains open for the exchange to proceed as planned if Israel abides by its obligations.”

Israel on ‘Highest Level of Alert’ After Hostage Release Delay by Hamas

An Israeli official said Netanyahu was consulting security officials after the Hamas announcement. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Netanyahu also pushed forward a scheduled meeting of his Security Cabinet to Tuesday morning from later in the day.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under heavy pressure to secure the release of remaining hostages after three Israelis freed Saturday came home emaciated after 16 months in captivity. Yet in a sign of the precarious nature of the truce, the Israeli military said late Monday it had canceled leave for soldiers assigned to Gaza. In addition to canceling leave for soldiers in Gaza, the Israeli military also said Monday it was bolstering defensive forces responsible for areas along the border with Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Hamas’ plan to delay the next release of hostages was “a complete violation” of the ceasefire agreement and that he instructed the Israeli military to be on the highest level of alert. The prime minister’s coordinator for hostages said the Israeli government intends to live up to its end of the agreement.

US President Donald Trump ‘Committed to Buying and Owning Gaza’

In another news, US President Donald Trump has reiterated his stand to buy Gaza. “I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back. There's nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he told reporters onboard Air Force One as he traveled to the Super Bowl.

Trump said Arab nations would agree to take in Palestinians after speaking with him and insisted Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice. “They don't want to return to Gaza. If we could give them a home in a safer area — the only reason they're talking about returning to Gaza is they don't have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don't want to return to Gaza." Trump also suggested he was losing patience with the deal after seeing the emaciated hostages released this week.

“I watched the hostages come back today and they looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated. It looked like many years ago, the Holocaust survivors, and I don't know how much longer we can take that,” he said.

Gaza Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas has committed to releasing 33 hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire’s first phase went into effect on Jan. 19, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners. The next exchange, scheduled for Saturday, called for three more Israeli hostages to be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The war could resume in early March if no agreement is reached on the more complicated second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for the return of all remaining hostages and an indefinite extension of the truce.