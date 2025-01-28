Search icon
Published 08:23 IST, January 28th 2025

Am I Allowed to Run Again?: US President Trump Jests During Address to House Republicans

However, Trump cannot run for a third term or cancel the 2028 election, ABC News reported.

Reported by: Asian News International
Am I Allowed to Run Again?: US President Trump Jests During Address to House Republicans | Image: AP

Florida: US President Donald Trump in his remarks to GOP Members of Congress in Miami, Florida joked if he could run for the next Presidential elections in 2028.

Trump in a hopeful speech said that he raised funds for the next presidential race, even if he was inaugurated on January 20.

"I have raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself. But I am not a 100 per cent sure, because I think I am not allowed to run again. Am I allowed to run again?" he said.



The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution says, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," and even if Trump tries to defy that, he would almost certainly be universally rebuffed by the courts and election officials, as per ABC News.

"This is a very big congratulations to our reelected house Republican majority on your largest popular vote since 1928. We swept through all swing states- Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada by very big margin, record setting. For the very first time, all 50 states shifted to the Republican Party- we've never had that before. We won the largest amount of African-American voters in the Republican history, including 39 per cent of black men. And we won more Hispanic American votes than any Republican ever," Trump recounted his election victory.

Trump said that he would 'shatter' former US President Franklin Roosevelt's First New Deal.

During Roosevelt's first hundred days in office in 1933 until 1935, he introduced what historians refer to as the "First New Deal", which focused on the "3 R's": relief for the unemployed and for the poor, recovery of the economy back to normal levels, and reform of the financial system to prevent a repeat depression.

"We made historic strides voters in a political earthquake. We got support of labour unions, including, massive numbers of auto workers, who gave us Michigan. Together with new political majority we are shattering Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal coalition which dominated world politics for over a hundred years," he said.

Trump further said that under his leadership, Republicans have become the indiscrimated voice of all US citizens.

"Under our leadership, Republican Party has become the proud voice of hardworking American citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed. We have become the party of the American Dream, wealth creation, not just the rich. If we do our job over the next 21 months, not only the House Republicans be reelected and expand our majority in 2026, we will cement national governing coalition that will preserve American freedom for generations to come," he said.

Trump further expressed his satisfaction at the massive support he has secured.

"There has never been anything like what's happening in politics in the last few years. Everybody seems to be with us," he said.

