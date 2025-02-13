'America-Ukraine Together Enough to Push Russia to Peace': Zelenskyy After Trump-Putin Negotiations Begin

Kyiv: America and Ukraine come together to push Russia to peace as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appears hopeful after his talks with US President Trump on Thursday. Trump shared details of his phone conversation with Russian President Putin earlier that day. Zelenskyy confirmed having a long and detailed discussion with Trump, and he called Trump's efforts ‘genuine’ to bring peace to the region, which has been destabilised by Russia's actions.'

US-Ukraine Discusses Diplomatic, Military, and Economic Aspects

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy posted a video message on X, stating that America and Ukraine together can end this war with Russia and bring lasting peace. He said, "I had a long and detailed conversation with President Trump. I appreciate his genuine interest in our shared opportunities and how we can bring about real peace together. We discussed many aspects—diplomatic, military, and economic—and President Trump informed me about what Putin told him. We believe that America’s strength, together with Ukraine and all our partners, is enough to push Russia to peace."

This comes against the backdrop of President Trump calling President Putin and stating that Putin has agreed to begin negotiations to end the Ukraine war, which will start immediately after a lengthy phone conversation. Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump posted a detailed note outlining his conversation with Putin.

Zelenskyy also met with US Treasury Secretary Bessent and discussed measures to strengthen Ukraine’s security and boost economic relations. "I also met US Treasury Secretary Bessent; we are preparing an agreement that will strengthen our security and give new momentum to our economic relations. We plan to work out all the details so that we can present them within the framework of the Munich Conference and at our meeting with American representatives there, including with Vice President Vance, so that we have a finalized vision on how to enhance our security and formalize it with an appropriate document," he added.

Those Who Helped Russia Will Held Responsible: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy also made it clear that those who have helped Russia in its attacks on Ukraine will be held accountable. He accused some of earning billions by betraying Ukraine’s interests.