Another Blow to Trump! Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Freeze on Federal Grants, Loans

Washington: A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a push from President Donald Trump to pause federal funding while his administration conducts an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives.

The Trump administration plan plunged the US government — and states and organisations that rely on federal funding — into panic and confusion and set the stage for a constitutional clash over control of taxpayer money.

The order from US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan came minutes before the funding freeze was scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday afternoon. The administrative stay, prompted by a lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups that receive federal funds, lasts until Monday afternoon and applies only to existing programmes.

Administration officials said the decision to halt loans and grants — a financial lifeline for local governments, schools and nonprofits — was necessary to ensure that spending complies with Trump's recent blitz of executive orders.

The Republican president wants to increase fossil fuel production, remove protections for transgender people and end diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

But a vaguely worded memo issued by the Office of Management and Budget, combined with incomplete answers from the White House throughout the day, left lawmakers, public officials and average Americans struggling to figure out what programs would be affected by the pause. Even temporary interruptions in funding could cause layoffs or delays in public services.

“This sort of came out of the blue,” said David Smith, a spokesperson for the Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas, one of countless districts that receive federal funding. Now they're trying to figure out what it means “based on zero information.

Democrats have described the Trump administration's decision as capricious and illegal. They argued that the president had no right to unilaterally stop spending money appropriated by Congress.” Just minutes after AliKhan ruled, Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia filed their own lawsuit seeking to block and permanently prevent the administration from cutting off federal funding.

“There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

AliKhan, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, said in halting the spending freeze, “It seems like the federal government currently doesn't actually know the full extent of the programmes that are going to be subject to the pause." Jessica Morton, an attorney for the National Council of Nonprofits which brought the suit, said the group has tens of thousands of members around the country that could be affected.

“Our client members have reported being extremely concerned about having to shutter if there's even a brief pause,” Morton said.

Justice Department attorney Daniel Schwei said the plaintiffs hadn't identified anyone specifically who would lose funding right away if the pause does go into effect. The White House did not immediately comment on the court-imposed stay.

Trump administration officials said programmes that provide direct assistance to Americans would not be affected, such as Medicare, Social Security, student loans and food stamps. They also defended the funding pause, saying Trump was following through on his promise to turn Washington upside down if elected to a second term.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday initially would not say Medicaid was exempted from the freeze, but the administration later clarified that it was.

“Trump's actions would wreak havoc in red and blue communities everywhere,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We are talking about our small towns, our cities, our school districts.” The full scope of the administration's review was spelled out in a 51-page spreadsheet sent to federal agencies and viewed by The Associated Press. Each line was a different government initiative, from pool safety to tribal workforce development to special education.

Officials were directed to answer a series of yes or no questions for every item on the list, including “does this program promote gender ideology?” or “does this programme promote or support in any way abortion?” Responses are due by February 7.

Trillions of dollars are potentially under review. Grants that have been awarded but not spent are also supposed to be halted if they might violate one of Trump's executive orders.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” wrote Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, in a memo distributed Monday.

Vaeth wrote that “each agency must complete a comprehensive analysis of all of their Federal financial assistance programs to identify programmes, projects, and activities that may be implicated by any of the President's executive orders.” He also wrote that the pause should be implemented “to the extent permissible under applicable law.” The pause on grants and loans was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET, just one day after agencies were informed of the decision.

The issue dominated the first briefing held by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. She said the administration was trying to be “good stewards” of public money by making sure that there was “no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness.” She denied that Trump was deliberately challenging Congress to establish his dominance over the federal budget.

“He's just trying to ensure that the tax money going out the door in this very bankrupt city actually aligns with the will and the priorities of the American people,” she said.

The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that it would implement the pause to “align federal spending and action with the will of the American people as expressed through President Trump's priorities.” The Department of Energy also said it was conducting a review of its spending.

Fears about interruption in government services were exacerbated as states reported problems with the Medicaid funding portal, where officials request reimbursement for providing healthcare to poor residents.

Democrats condemned the Trump administration, connecting the issue to the funding pause.

But Leavitt said the portal would be back online soon.

“We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent," she posted on social media.