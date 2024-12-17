Bahrain-Bound Aircraft Returns to Cochin Airport After Tyre Trouble

Search icon
Published 13:11 IST, December 17th 2024

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tyre Trouble Causes Bahrain-Bound Aircraft to Return to Cochin Airport | Image: Pexels

Kochi: A passenger aircraft that took off from the Cochin International Airport for Bahrain on Tuesday was "called back" shortly after departure following reports of a suspected issue with its tyre, an airport source said.

The issue was detected soon after take-off, the source said. As a precautionary measure, the carrier was instructed to return to Cochin Airport to ensure passenger safety.

The source said preparations were underway to facilitate a safe landing.

More details are awaited. 

Updated 13:20 IST, December 17th 2024

