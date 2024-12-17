Published 13:11 IST, December 17th 2024
Bahrain-Bound Aircraft Returns to Cochin Airport After Tyre Trouble
Press Trust Of India
Kochi: A passenger aircraft that took off from the Cochin International Airport for Bahrain on Tuesday was "called back" shortly after departure following reports of a suspected issue with its tyre, an airport source said.
The issue was detected soon after take-off, the source said. As a precautionary measure, the carrier was instructed to return to Cochin Airport to ensure passenger safety.
The source said preparations were underway to facilitate a safe landing.
More details are awaited.
Updated 13:20 IST, December 17th 2024