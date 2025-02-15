Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Holds Video Discussion with Elon Musk on Potential Collaboration

Dhaka: Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh held a video discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk; they discussed the possibility of collaborating in the future and introducing Starlink internet service. Muhammad Yunus has also shared a post on ‘X’, detailing the extent of their meeting.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday said that he has discussed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on a potential collaboration to launch Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh. Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with Musk, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and X to make further progress in introducing Starlink satellite to enhance internet service in Bangladesh.

Present in the discussion between Musk and Yunus were Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for the Rohingya crisis and priority issues, and Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator of SDGs, on the Bangladesh side, and Lauren Dreyer, Vice President and Richard Griffiths, Global Engagement Adviser from Space X.

Sharing a post on X on Saturday, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh wrote, "Had great meeting with Mr @elonmusk. We agreed to work together. Hoping to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon together with him."

During their conversation, Yunus and Musk emphasised the transformational impact of Starlink's satellite communications, particularly for Bangladesh's enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women and remote communities.

They also discussed how high-speed, low-cost internet connectivity could bridge the digital divide in Bangladesh, empowering education, healthcare, and economic development in underserved regions and giving its millions of small and micro-entrepreneurs access beyond the national boundary, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh said in a press release.

Yunus stated that integrating Starlink's connectivity into Bangladesh's infrastructure would create new opportunities for millions and integrate the country more closely into the global digital economy. He further expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside Musk to unlock the full potential of technology-driven social and economic growth in Bangladesh and the rest of the world, the release said.

Yunus said Starlink would be an extension of Grameen Bank and Grameen phone pioneering of connnecting village women and young people to the world. "They would become global women and kids and global entrepreneurs," Yunus said.

Elon Musk, in turn, praised the Grameen Bank microfinance model, acknowledging its global impact on poverty alleviation. The tech billionaire and special employee of the US government said he was familiar with the work of both Grameen Bank and Grameen Village Phone for many years.

He expressed his belief that leveraging technological advancements such as Starlink could further drive innovation, economic empowerment, and financial inclusion in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus also extended an invitation to Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, underscoring the significance of this initiative for national development, to which Musk responded positively. "I look forward to it," Musk said.