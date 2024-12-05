Bangladesh Printing New Taka Without Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Photo: What We Know

Dhaka: Bangladesh is printing new currency notes called Taka without the photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports have said. Mujibur Rahman was a Bangladeshi politician, revolutionary, statesman, activist who was the founding leader of Bangladesh. The move comes months after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Prime Minister by an army-led coup in wake of violent students protest over a controversial quota bill. Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh printing new Taka: What we know

The latest move, if turns out to be true, will be seen as an attempt to erase Sheikh Mujibur Rehman from Bangladeshi’s history, who was one of the founding leaders, former President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

According to reports, Bangladesh is now printing new Taka with denomination of 20, 100, 500 and 1000.

The new currency notes will feature July’s Coup or July uprising when Sheikh Hasina was ousted from the country in wake of students protest and Army-led coup.

The new Taka — notes — may also feature religious structures, Bengali traditions and graffiti from July’s uprising.

may also feature religious structures, Bengali traditions and graffiti from July’s uprising. Based on reports from Bangladesh Tribune, Bangladesh Bank executive director Husneara Shikha are being printed and may roll out in new few months.

As of now, four denominations including 20, 100, 500 and 1000 are being printed while remaining denominations — bank notes — will be redesigned phase-wise.

Bangladesh’s Finance Institute Division also submitted a detailed proposal for designs of note currency notes back in September.

Muhammad Yunus seeks to expedite Hasina back to Bangladesh from India

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government, a few days ago asserted that Bangladesh will seek Sheikh Hasina back from India.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus made the statement on the occasion marking the 100-day milestone of the interim government. He emphasised that his government will prosecute every murder, including those that took place in July and August.

"We will prosecute every murder. The initiative we have taken to prosecute the murders in July and August is progressing well. We will also want the return of the fallen dictator Sheikh Hasina from India," Yunus said while addressing the nation on state television, BTV, on the occasion of the interim government's 100-day.

August 5 coup against Sheikh Hasina

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people.

Hasina, 76, fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

"Not only in the country, we have taken the initiative to prosecute those involved in disappearances, murders and July-August massacres in international courts. I have already spoken to Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court," he added.