Bangladesh Stops ISKCON Members From Crossing Into India Amid Row, Terms Their Travel 'Suspicious'

Dhaka: Diplomatic tensions have been brewing between India and Bangladesh amid the rising attacks on minorities in the country, especially Hindus. The tensions further escalated with the arrest of the ISKCON priest in Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das, sparking worldwide protests. Amid the ongoing protests, over 50 ISKCON members were denied permission to come to India and were returned from the border, despite valid passports and visas.

ISKCON Members With Valid Documents Denied Permission to Go to India

Dozens of ISKCON members who possessed valid travel documents were turned back on Sunday by Bangladesh's immigration police from Benapole border crossing when they tried to cross into India, a media report said.

The 54 members, including devotees from various districts, arrived at the check post on Saturday night and Sunday morning. However, even after waiting for hours for permission, they were informed their travel was not authorised. Local media reported that the Bangladesh police did not allow them to proceed, citing 'suspicious travel'.

'We came to participate in a religious ceremony taking place in India but immigration officials stopped us, citing the absence of government permission,' said Saurabh Tapandar Cheli, one of the ISKCON members.

‘They Lacked Specific Govt Permission’: Immigration Police OC

"We consulted the special branch of police and received instructions from the higher authorities not to permit them (to cross the border)," Imtiaz Ahsanul Quader Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Benapole Immigration Police, was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

The ISKCON members reportedly had valid passports and visas but "lacked specific government permission" required for their travel, Bhuiyan said. "They cannot proceed without such approval," he said.

What's Happening in Bangladesh?

Arrest of ISKCON Priest Chinmoy Prabhu, His 2 Aides

The latest development comes as the organisation is under scanner in Bangladesh following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case. Chinmoy was arrested following allegations that he disrespected the national flag of Bangladesh during a rally in Chittagong, which was organised to protest the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Later, he was denied bail and sent behind bars. A court in Bangladesh has set December 3 as the date for the bail hearing.

Earlier on November 29, two more monks were arrested in Bangladesh while they were returning after meeting Chinmoy Das. The two monks were identified as Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari.

Govt Prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif Killed in Clashes

Further, assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed on Tuesday in clashes between police and the supporters of Das in Chattogram which fuelled anger among Bangladeshi nationals, attracting widespread condemnation and demands to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh HC Refused Ban on ISKCON, Yunus-Govt Withdraws Case

The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country over the arrest of Hindu monk Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das. Bangladesh High Court refused to ban the religious organisation and as per reports, the High Court said that 'there is no need for it to intervene as the government has taken appropriate steps in the ISKCON issue and the murder of lawyer Saiful in Chittagong.' It further urged the government to be careful so that no one is harmed following the current tensions.

Bangladesh Freezes Accounts of 17 People Associated with ISKCON

Bangladesh's authorities have ordered freezing for 30 days the bank accounts of 17 people associated with ISKCON, including its former member Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested this week on sedition charges, media reports said Friday. The move comes after the Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition seeking a ban on International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Hindu Temples in Chattogram Vandalised

Three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob on Friday in Bangladesh’s Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges. The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24.com reported.

Bangladeshi Journalist Mobbed, Accused of Being ‘Indian Agent’

A prominent Bangladeshi journalist Munni Saha was surrounded by a angry mob and briefly held hostage in the capital city's Karwan Bazar area and was accused of being an 'Indian agent' on Saturday. The incident unfolded as Saha who a well-known TV journalist was leaving a media office when she was accused of being an Indian agent and a supporter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina .

