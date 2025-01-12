Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Over Border Tensions

Dhaka: Bangladesh ’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions.

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, whihch interim government sees as a violation of a bilateral agreement.

Indian High Commissioner Verma was seen entering the ministry around 3:00 pm. His meeting with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin lasted approximately 45 minutes, according to news agency PTI.

While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy has been summoned.