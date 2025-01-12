Search icon
Published 17:22 IST, January 12th 2025

Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Over Border Tensions

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian High Commissioner To Bangladesh, Pranay Verma with Chief Advisor to Interim govt, Muhammad Yunus | Image: File/ANI

Dhaka: Bangladesh ’s foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions.

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, whihch interim government sees as a violation of a bilateral agreement.

Indian High Commissioner Verma was seen entering the ministry around 3:00 pm. His meeting with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin lasted approximately 45 minutes, according to news agency PTI. 

While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy has been summoned. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated 17:24 IST, January 12th 2025

