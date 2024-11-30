Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Bangladesh Trying To Rewrite History, Will Suffer If Corrective Actions Not Taken: Tripura CM

Published 23:50 IST, November 30th 2024

Bangladesh Trying To Rewrite History, Will Suffer If Corrective Actions Not Taken: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, said Bangladesh had forgotten the past and was trying to rewrite history.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladesh Trying To Rewrite History, Will Suffer If Corrective Actions Not Taken: Tripura CM | Image: X/@DrManikSaha2

 

Agartala: Amid the reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, said the neighbouring country had forgotten the past and was trying to rewrite history.

Saha asserted that Bangladesh would suffer if corrective actions were not taken by the interim government. 

Speaking at the Sharad Shamman award function in Rabindra Bhaban here, Saha urged the people to rise up in protest against the incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. 

"The way things are going on in Bangladesh is not acceptable. The people of Tripura had contributed a lot in giving birth to Bangladesh through the 1971 liberation war along with the Indian Army," he said. 

Saha said those in power in Bangladesh have forgotten the past and are trying to rewrite history. 

"Our central leadership is observing the situation in the neighbouring country. The government, which is functioning in such a way, can't be tolerated to run the show. There will be no opportunity for repentance if they don't take corrective steps," he said.  

He also urged the people to raise their voices against the atrocities in the neighbouring country. 

"We are celebrating Durga Puja here while idols of Goddess Durga and Goddess Kali are being desecrated in Bangladesh. It's time to be united and raise voice against such atrocities in the neighbouring country," he said. (with PTI inputs)

Updated 23:50 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.