Bangladesh Unrest: 1 Arrested for Vandalising Hindu Idols in an Under-Construction Temple

Dhaka: Amid the ongoing unrest and continuous attacks on minorities especially the Hindus in Bangladesh, the police has taken one person under arrest for vandalising Hindu idols kept in an under-construction temple in the Shakuair area. The accused will be presented in court today; this comes amid the ongoing instances of attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus, vandalism of Hindu temples and the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Prabhu under Mohammad Yunus-government.

Bangladesh Unrest: 1 Arrested for Vandalism of Hindu Idols

As attacks on Hindu minorities continue in Bangladesh, the police has arrested one person for vandalizing Hindu idols in the Shakuair area on Saturday morning, officials said. "We have arrested one person early today for vandalising Hindu idols in the Shakuair area," said Abul Khair, Officer in Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station under northern Mymensigh district.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Khair informed that the accused is a 37-year-old male, named Azharul. He will be produced in court today. "The arrested person's name is Azharul (37). We will produce him to the court today," he told ANI.

Accused Vandalised Heads of 2 Idols of an Under-Construction Temple

According to the police, the miscreants vandalised the heads of two idols of an under-construction temple in the Shakuair area. "Miscreants on Thursday night broke the heads of two idols under construction at a temple in the Shakuair area," OC said, without elaborating.

2,200 Cases of Violence Against Minorities Reported in Bangladesh: MoS

Meanwhile, MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, relating to violence in Bangladesh, informed that the 2, 200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh till October of this year.

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases in Pakistan were reported till October 2024," he replied. He added that the Government of India has taken "serious" note of these incidents and expressed its concern to the Bangladesh government.

"Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities," he stated.

Attacks on Hindu Minorities in Bangladesh Following Ousting of Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Notably, Bangladesh is currently facing a tumultuous period following a student-led movement that led to the ousting of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The movement was sparked by a series of violent incidents, including attacks on Hindus and other minorities, as well as the demolition of Hindu temples.

The situation in Bangladesh began to escalate in June 2024, when students from various universities in Dhaka united to demand reforms to the country's quota system for government jobs led to the ouster of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After weeks of protests and violence that led to over 600 deaths. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Following this, Chinmoy Krishna Das, also a former priest of ISKCON, was arrested by police from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on a charge of sedition in Bangladesh, sparking protests worldwide. Bangladesh also reported several attacks on Hindus and other minorities after Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government.