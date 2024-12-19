Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Bank of England Keeps Main UK Interest Rate on Hold at 4.75 Percent After Inflation Spike

Published 17:42 IST, December 19th 2024

Bank of England Keeps Main UK Interest Rate on Hold at 4.75 Percent After Inflation Spike

The U.K.'s central bank has kept interest rates on hold as inflation moves further above its target rate, even though the British economy is flatlining at best.

Bank of England | Image: Reuters Photo

The U.K.'s central bank has kept interest rates on hold as inflation moves further above its target rate, even though the British economy is flatlining at best.
The Bank of England's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee kept its main interest rate unchanged at 4.75% Thursday with new data showing inflation rising to 2.6%, further above the bank's 2% target.

In response the rate-setting panel, which last cut its key rate in November, is taking a cautious stance because lower borrowing costs could potentially stoke inflation even further.
That's a disappointment for many struggling sectors in the U.K. economy that would be helped by cheaper credit in an environment of paltry growth. The British economy has now contracted for two months in a row.
"Persistent price pressures will prevent the Bank of England from responding to flat output and falling employment by cutting interest rates," said Andrew Wishart, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

Few economists think interest rates will drop dramatically in 2025 either. It's a similar picture in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve reined in expectations Wednesday of reductions next year after its latest rate cut.
Critics argue that the new Labour government's first budget in October has both elevated inflation pressures while also damping down on growth. A big increase in business taxes may see firms try to offset the additional costs by raising prices or cutting down on hiring. The government argues that it needed to raise taxes to shore up public finances and inject money into cash-starved public services.

Still, inflation in the U.K. and across the world is far lower than it was a couple of years ago, partly because central banks dramatically increased borrowing costs from near zero during the coronavirus pandemic when prices started to shoot up, first as a result of supply chain issues and then because of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine which pushed up energy costs.
As inflation rates have fallen from multidecade highs, the central banks have started cutting interest rates, though few, if any, economists think that rates will fall back to the super-low levels that persisted in the years after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
 

Updated 17:42 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.