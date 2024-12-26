Bashar-Al Assad's Wife Battling Blood Cancer Amid Divorce Reports, Only 50% Survival Chance

London: Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly undergoing treatment for acute leukemia. The 49-year-old is said to be in isolation to minimize the risk of infection and is unable to interact with others during her treatment. She is said to have a 50-50 chance of survival.

Earlier this year, in May, the Syrian presidency announced her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia. This came after Asma's successful battle against breast cancer in 2019, which she declared she had overcome after a year of treatment. Reports indicate that Asma arrived in Moscow for medical care before the Kremlin persuaded Bashar al-Assad to leave Syria earlier this month.

The news of her health struggles comes amidst reports that Asma is unhappy with her life in Moscow and has filed for divorce in a Russian court. While these claims have been dismissed by the Kremlin, sources suggest that her dissatisfaction with her current circumstances may have prompted the move.

Asma holds dual British-Syrian citizenship and spent her early years in London, where she was born to Syrian parents in 1975. She earned degrees in computer science and French literature from King’s College London and pursued a successful career in investment banking with JP Morgan. She married Bashar al-Assad in 2000, relocating to Syria at the age of 25. The couple has three children together—Hafez, Zein, and Karim.

The former first lady’s ties to the UK have been a point of contention. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently reiterated that Asma remains unwelcome in Britain due to sanctions against her. Speaking in Parliament after the Assad regime's downfall, Lammy said, “Asma Assad is a sanctioned individual and will not be permitted entry into the UK.”

Bashar al-Assad, who was removed from power in early December following a rebel offensive led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), is now living under asylum in Moscow alongside his family. Russian authorities have imposed strict restrictions on his movements, barring him from leaving the city or engaging in political activities