Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Biden Admin Approves Sale of $ 1.17 Billion Worth Helicopter Equipment to India

Published 07:43 IST, December 3rd 2024

Biden Admin Approves Sale of $ 1.17 Billion Worth Helicopter Equipment to India

Biden Admin notified the Congress of its decision to approve the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment at an estimated cost of USD1.17 billion

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Joe Biden | Image: Image: AP

Washington: The Biden Administration on Monday notified the Congress of its decision to approve the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment and related ones at an estimated cost of USD1.17 billion.

The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Congress.

The Biden administration’s approval of sale of major defense equipment to India comes weeks ahead of its completion of its four-year term.

President-elect Donald Trump would be sworn in as 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, 2025.

According to the notification, India has requested to buy 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

It also included advanced data transfer systems; external fuel tanks; AN/AAS 44C(V) forward looking infrared (FLIR) systems; an operator machine interface assistant; spare containers; facilities study, design, construction and support; support and test equipment; munitions; and integration and test support.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems.

Implementation of this sale will require travel of up to 20 US Government or up to 25 contractor representatives to India on a temporary basis for program technical support and management oversight, it said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Updated 08:01 IST, December 3rd 2024

Donald Trump Congress

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.