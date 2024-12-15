Brazilian President Lula Discharged From Hospital After Surgery to Stop Brain Bleed

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged from hospital Sunday after undergoing surgery to stop a brain bleed.

The 79-year-old president spoke alongside doctors in a news conference on Sunday morning in a show that he was doing well following the head surgery.

“I’m here alive, well, with the urge to work. And I’ll tell you something I used to say during the campaign. I’m 79 years old, I have the energy of 30 and the enthusiasm of 20 to build this country,” Lula said.

Lula's medical team said the surgery went well and that Lula would be able to walk and hold meetings as he rests in his home in the city of Sao Paulo until Thursday.

The leader's doctors said international travel would be out of the question until further notice, but that he'd be able to travel to the country's capital, Brasilia, if all goes well in a medical exam.

The president also offered his first comments on Saturday's arrest of Gen. Walter Braga Netto, a former member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government and his 2022 running mate, in connection with investigations into an alleged coup plot.

Lula has largely avoided commenting on the case because of ongoing investigations.

“It is not possible for us to accept disrespect for democracy, disrespect for the constitution. And it is not possible for us to accept that in a generous country like Brazil we have people of high military rank plotting the death of a president, his vice president and a presiding judge of the supreme electoral court,” said Lula.

Braga Netto was indicted in November, along with Bolsonaro and 35 others, on charges of plotting a coup to keep Bolsonaro in office after his failed 2022 reelection bid.