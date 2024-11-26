Iskcon Seer Chinmoy Prabhu Denied Bail in Bangladesh, Charged With Sedition

Dhaka: The Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Court On Tuesday (November 26), rejected the bail plea of Chimoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent seers of ISKCON Bangladesh who was arrested at Dhaka Airport a day before. The court also upheld the sedition case filed against him earlier this month amid the ongoing tensions over minority rights in the South Asian country.

Chinmoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was arrested by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on November 25 at the city airport.

As per the latest information, the religious seer has been kept in the courtroom for now.

Following Prabhu's arrest, protests broke out in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh, where several people were injured.

Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen, who has been living in India for over two decades, Taslima Nasreen, shared videos capturing protests from Chattogram.

Isckon Seeks India's Intervention

The ISKCON temple authorities have urged the Indian government to intervene in this matter and speak to the Government of Bangladesh to convey that it was a "peace-loving Bhakti movement."

In a post on X, the temple authorities said, "We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police."

"It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement."