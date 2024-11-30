Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Black Friday Shooting at Mall Injures 3 People in Little Rock, Arkansas

Published 07:07 IST, November 30th 2024

Black Friday Shooting at Mall Injures 3 People in Little Rock, Arkansas

Three people were wounded after two unidentified men opened fire at a mall in Arkansas during the Black Friday Sale.

3 Injured in Black Friday Shooting in Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas US | Image: Unsplash/ Representative

Little Rock: Three people were wounded in a shooting at an Arkansas mall on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, authorities said.

Little Rock police called the shooting at Park Plaza an isolated incident rather than an active shooter situation.

Chief Heath Helton said in an afternoon news conference that responding officers found one wounded person at the scene and two others arrived at a hospital later. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement that two people were involved in the shooting, but no arrests were immediately announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 07:07 IST, November 30th 2024

