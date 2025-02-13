Car Rams Into Crowd in Germany's Munich, 15 Injured

Munich: A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich, injuring several, German police said on Thursday.

In a post on X, police said that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.

Authorities didn't immediately give a specific number of injuries or provide details about the incident, including whether the people were hit deliberately.

People who were hurt were apparently participating in a strike, according to regional public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.