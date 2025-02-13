Search icon
Published 15:55 IST, February 13th 2025

Car Rams Into Crowd in Germany's Munich, 15 Injured

A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich, injuring several, German police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car rams into crowd in Munich | Image: X

Munich: A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich, injuring several, German police said on Thursday. 

In a post on X, police said that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.

Authorities didn't immediately give a specific number of injuries or provide details about the incident, including whether the people were hit deliberately.

People who were hurt were apparently participating in a strike, according to regional public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. 

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited. 
 

Updated 16:37 IST, February 13th 2025

