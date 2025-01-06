Published 23:44 IST, January 6th 2025
Breaking: Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Hits Southern Iran Region
A massive earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit the Southern Iran region on Monday leading to a panic-like situation in the region.
Tehran: A massive earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit the Southern Iran region on Monday leading to a panic-like situation in the region. According to the reports, strong tremors were felt in the region as the earthquake struck the country. As per the reports, no information has been received about any kind of damage due to the earthquake tremors so far. The epicentre of the earthquake was reportedly at a depth of 10 kilometres from the ground.
Reports suggested that there was a state of panic in the area after the earthquake.
Earlier in October-November too, earthquake tremors were felt in Iran. Amidst massive tremors, there were discussions about Iran conducting a nuclear test.
However, there were no confirmed reports regarding the same.
Further details regarding the earthquake are being awaited.
