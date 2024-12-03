BREAKING: Emergency Martial Law Announced in South Korea Amid Political Turmoil

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea, and disrupting the government with anti-state actions.

Yoon made the declaration in a televised briefing, pledging to "eliminate pro-North Korean forces and safeguard the constitutional democratic order." The impact on governance and democracy remains unclear.

Yoon, whose approval rating has declined in recent months, has faced challenges in advancing his agenda due to an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill. He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon’s announcement.