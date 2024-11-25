Massive Fire Breaks Out At 2500-Sq Metre Warehouse In Southern Moscow, Dousing Operations Underway

Moscow: A warehouse in southern Moscow caught fire, covering an area of 2,500 square meters, Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

“According to warehouse staff, freon cylinders are stored inside. Popping sounds are being heard, and the fire has been assigned an increased complexity rank," a source was quoted as saying by russian news agency TASS.

The facility stores freon in cylinders, emergency response services reported. The dousing operations are currently underway.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire occurred at the Promyshlennaya St., 11, building 44, on the second floor of a two-storey warehouse.

“The fire is spreading rapidly. A collapse occurred on an area of 250 square meters,” they said.