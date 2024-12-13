Published 17:33 IST, December 13th 2024
Francois Bayrou Is New France Prime Minister
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous govern
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
President Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as France's next prime minister | Image: AP
Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week.
Bayrou (73), a key ally in Macron's centrist coalition, has been a prominent figure in French politics for many years. His extensive political experience is viewed as essential in efforts to bring stability, especially as no single party holds a majority in the National Assembly.
Bayrou was recently acquitted in a case involving allegations of embezzling European Parliament funds.
Last week, Macron committed to serving out his term until 2027.
Updated 23:31 IST, December 13th 2024