Washington: Indian-origin scientist Jay Bhattacharya has been picked up by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the National Institutes of Health, the country's top health research and funding institutions.

Bhattacharya's selection marks the first nomination of any Indian-American for a top administrative position in Trump 2.0. Previously, Trump had picked Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, that is a voluntary position and does not need confirmation from the US Senate.

"I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, Amtion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," nerica’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease. Together, they will work hard to Make America Healthy Again," Trump further wrote.

Besides, he heads Stanford's Centre for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging. His research work focuses on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, stressing the role of government programmes, biomedical innovation, and economics.

Bhattacharya is a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, an alternative to lockdowns proposed in October 2020. His peer-reviewed research has been published in Economics, Statistics, Legal, Medical, Public Health, and Health Policy Journals. He holds an MD and PhD in Economics from Stanford University, Trump said.

Further, Republican leader Trump also nominated Jim O'Neill as the deputy secretary of Health and Human Services to work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"He (O'Neill) will oversee all operations and improve Management, Transparency, and Accountability to, Make America Healthy Again," he said.