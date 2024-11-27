Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Indian-Origin Jay Bhattacharya Appointed US Health Agency Head in Trump 2.0

Published 08:23 IST, November 27th 2024

Indian-Origin Jay Bhattacharya Appointed US Health Agency Head in Trump 2.0

Bhattacharya's selection marks the first nomination of any Indian-American for a top administrative position in Trump 2.0.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Indian-Origin Bhattacharya Appointed US Health Agency Head in Trump 2.0 | Image: X

Washington: Indian-origin scientist Jay Bhattacharya has been picked up by US President-elect Donald Trump to head the National Institutes of Health, the country's top health research and funding institutions.

Bhattacharya's selection marks the first nomination of any Indian-American for a top administrative position in Trump 2.0. Previously, Trump had picked Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, that is a voluntary position and does not need confirmation from the US Senate.

"I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, Amtion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," nerica’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease. Together, they will work hard to Make America Healthy Again," Trump further wrote.

Besides, he heads Stanford's Centre for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging. His research work focuses on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, stressing the role of government programmes, biomedical innovation, and economics.

Bhattacharya is a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, an alternative to lockdowns proposed in October 2020. His peer-reviewed research has been published in Economics, Statistics, Legal, Medical, Public Health, and Health Policy Journals. He holds an MD and PhD in Economics from Stanford University, Trump said.

Further, Republican leader Trump also nominated Jim O'Neill as the deputy secretary of Health and Human Services to work alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"He (O'Neill) will oversee all operations and improve Management, Transparency, and Accountability to, Make America Healthy Again," he said.

O'Neill previously served as the principal associate deputy secretary of HHS. He led reforms at the FDA to overhaul Food Safety Regulations and implemented the FDA Amendments Act, which improved Drug and Medical Device Safety, and ensured greater protection for Public Health, according to Trump. 
 

Updated 09:57 IST, November 27th 2024

Donald Trump

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.