ISKCON Namhatta Center in Bangladesh Shut Down

Dhaka: The ISKCON Namhatta center in Bangladesh ’s Shibchar, has reportedly been forcibly shut down by extremists. Eyewitnesses report that a group of extremists arrived at the center and removed the ISKCON temple's signboard, which prominently featured a picture of the organization’s founder, Srila Prabhupada.

This comes after a prominent Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested in Bangladesh. According to the Dhaka Tribune, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader stated.

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest minority group in Bangladesh, expressed concerns on Tuesday over the arrest and called on the interim government to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon," said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of BHBCUC.

Speaking to ANI, Nath added, "As a result of this arrest, Bangladesh's international image of freedom of expression and human rights will be tarnished globally."

The arrest of Das has sparked anger and concern within the Hindu community. A Facebook post showed a photo of Chinmoy Krishna Das alongside individuals who claimed to have been “picked up by individuals identifying themselves as members of the Detective Branch of the police” from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.