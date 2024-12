London: UK authorities conducted a ‘controlled explosion’ outside the American embassy in London on Friday after they found a ‘suspicious package.’ The incident prompted the evacuation of a ‘large part’ of Gatwick Airport's south terminal as a precaution.

Airport authorities confirmed that passengers would not be allowed to enter a section of the airport until the security issue is fully resolved.

“A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident. Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible”, London Gatwick (LGW) said in a tweet.

The US embassy confirmed that a suspicious package was under investigation, and local authorities closed a nearby road.

"We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers. Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being," the police stated on X.