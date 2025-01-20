Search icon
Published 22:21 IST, January 20th 2025

BREAKING: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8 miles), EMSC said.

Updated 22:21 IST, January 20th 2025

